Mohali police nabs with 44 gm heroin, cash

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 10, 2025 09:18 AM IST

The accused have been identified as Manpreet Singh, alias Mannu, of Daburji village in Tarn Taran, and Jaspreet Singh of Rauke Kala village, Moga

The district police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 44.16 grams of heroin, 4,300 in drug proceeds and a digital weighing scale from their possession.

The action was taken after a tip off. (iStock)
The accused were produced in court and remanded to police custody.

The accused have been identified as Manpreet Singh, alias Mannu, of Daburji village in Tarn Taran, and Jaspreet Singh of Rauke Kala village, Moga.

The operation was led by deputy superintendent of police Prithvi Singh Chahal and station house officer inspector Kulwant Singh of Mataur police station, under the supervision of Mohali senior superintendent of police Deepak Pareek and superintendent of police Harbir Singh Atwal.

Acting on a tip-off, the police set up a checkpoint and intercepted a white Alto K10 car. Upon searching the vehicle, police recovered heroin, cash, and a digital weighing scale.

Preliminary investigations revealed that both accused are habitual drug users and traffickers. Manpreet Singh already has two cases registered against him under the NDPS Act at Sector 11 and Sector 36 police stations in Chandigarh. Jaspreet Singh is also facing two similar cases in Moga.

In a separate case, another repeat drug offender, Karan Singh from Meena Bazaar, Mandi Dabwali (Sirsa), was arrested and admitted to the drug de-addiction centre in Ropar as per directives issued by the Punjab government.

