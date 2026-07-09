Soren asks officials to work as per deadline

Stressing the need for the state machinery to work with fixed deadlines, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Thursday directed officials to execute the ideas and agreements reached with industry partners on the ground in a time-bound manner to achieve the state’s developmental goals. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren during the two-day National Stakeholders Consultations in New Delhi on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The chief minister was addressing the industry leaders at the conclusion of the two-day National Stakeholders Consultations in the national capital, after signing 12 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with industry partners worth ₹87,000 crore in the fields of industry, tourism, and information technology.

“We have a vision and we have presented it on the national and global platforms. Those ideas have now started taking shape. Having taken the first few steps (with agreements signed), I would expect our officials, the concerned department heads to fix deadlines and execute these projects in a time-bound manner,” Soren said.

“The agreements we have signed today must also become achievements. The policies we put forth should transform into possibilities,” the chief minister added.

Underlining that the Jharkhand government seeks a long-term association with industry leaders in various fields, the chief minister further said that the policies being conceived by the government are in sync with that idea.

“When it comes to the state, or at the national stage, we ought to have a long-term perspective. We have put forth some of our policies. They were deliberated, and we exchanged ideas and suggestions. Now it’s time we walk along together and ensure these ideas start yielding results,” he added.

The chief minister also underlined the state government’s focus on mainstreaming the scheduled tribes population, which has traditionaly lagged behind on the development curve, and stressed on incentivising entreprenuers form the community. “I have been told that a 25 percent quota is being provided for ST in the JIADA regulations. I would suggest working out ways to increase that to 50 percent,” he added.

In total 12 MoUs were signed on the occasion in the presence of the chief minister, including eight between the industry department and private entities, two between IT majors and the Information & Technology department and two between the tourism department and allied industry firms.

Industry director Vishal Sagar said the MoUs signed on Thursday are worth ₹87,000 crores. The major players who signed the MoUs include Jindal Steel which pledged to set up a new steel plant worth ₹40,000 crore; Jindal Nuclear Power Ltd for setting up a 1,400 MW nuclear power plant with an investment of ₹30,000 crore, besides a ₹ 650 crore investment by Jindal Renewable Power Ltd to set up a 140 MW plant. Amalgam Steel & Power Ltd pledged to set up an integrated steel plant worth ₹4,980 crore.