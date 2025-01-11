Menu Explore
Mohali police recover 6 stolen bikes with arrest of 4 men

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jan 11, 2025 09:40 AM IST

In the first case, police had stopped two motorcycle-borne men for checking at a naka set up near Christian Public School in Kharar

Mohali police have recovered as many as six stolen motorcycles with the arrest of four vehicle-lifters in two separate cases.

Two men were caught with a stolen motorcycle on Airport Road near Balongi. (HT Photo)
Two men were caught with a stolen motorcycle on Airport Road near Balongi. (HT Photo)

In the first case, police had stopped two motorcycle-borne men for checking at a naka set up near Christian Public School in Kharar.

During checking, the vehicle was found to be stolen. Through further questioning, the two riders, identified as Ajay Kumar, alias Billa, a resident of Gwala Colony, and Manish Kumar, alias Ballu, a resident of Kajheri, confessed to have stolen four more motorcycles that were recovered on their disclosure.

Police said Ajay was already booked for snatching at the Maloya police station in Chandigarh. A fresh case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against both accused at the City Kharar police station.

In another case, two men were caught with a stolen motorcycle on Airport Road near Balongi.

Identified as Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, and Chirag Khurana, both hailing from Malout, Muktsar, they are currently residing in a rented apartment in Daon village, Kharar.

They were booked under relevant sections of BNS at the Balongi police station.

