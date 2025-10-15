Mohali police rule out foul play in trader’s death during raid in Mullanpur

SSP Harmandeep Hans said that no foul play was found in the death of a 63-year-old man who suffered a heart attack during a counter-intelligence raid in Mullanpur on Monday. The officer said the deceased had a history of heart ailments, and both the family and the medical report confirmed this. According to officials, a team of five personnel in civilian clothes had gone to the spot following an intelligence input about gambling. (HT Photo for representation)

The deceased, identified as Rajesh Kumar Soni, collapsed after a counter-intelligence team allegedly pointed revolvers at a group of traders who were playing cards in an open area near the market. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Another man in critical condition was rushed to GMCH-16, Chandigarh, for treatment.

According to Vishal, the deceased’s nephew, “All the elders were playing cards as timepass, as shops get closed in the evening. One of the officials pushed my uncle, and he already had heart problems, which led to his death.”

According to officials, a team of five personnel in civilian clothes had gone to the spot following an intelligence input about gambling.

However, local residents said the men were playing cards as part of their regular Monday routine. Panic broke out when the team drew their weapons without identifying themselves. “They suddenly pointed revolvers at us. Everyone panicked, thinking gangsters were attacking,” said an eyewitness, Rajinder.

Tensions escalated as residents surrounded and allegedly assaulted two police personnel before senior officers reached the spot. Additional forces were later deployed to control the situation.

According to sources, the last rites of the deceased are yet to be conducted and will take place on Wednesday.