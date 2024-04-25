 Mohali police slap challans for traffic violations during AAP rally - Hindustan Times
Mohali police slap challans for traffic violations during AAP rally

ByNikhil Sharma, Mohali
Apr 25, 2024 08:12 AM IST

Besides giving head safety gears a miss, many supporters were seen jumping red lights, speeding and abruptly changing lanes during the rally, putting lives of other commuters in jeopardy

The Mohali police on Wednesday issued a slew of challans for traffic violations during a bike rally by supporters of AAP’s Anandpur Sahib candidate Malvinder Singh Kang on April 17.

After HT reported about the traffic violations, the Mohali administration had written to police to issue challans to the violators. (HT Photo)
Besides giving head safety gears a miss, many supporters were seen jumping red lights, speeding and abruptly changing lanes during the rally, putting lives of other commuters in jeopardy.

After HT reported about the traffic violations, the local administration had written to police to issue challans to the violators.

Police, so far, have issued challans to five violators for jumping the red light and driving without helmet.

Mohali sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Deepakar Garg said videos and photos of the violations were shared with the superintendent of police (SP), Traffic.

“We will impose more challans after scrutinising the videos and photos of the rally,” said Sandeep Kumar Garg, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Mohali.

The rally had passed through various busy city roads, including the stretch from Jubilee Walk in Sector 70 to YPS Chowk, and Phases 3B2, 7 and 8, leading to traffic chaos, especially near Singh Shaheedan gurdwara in Sohana.

