Mohali police start sending traffic challans at home

Turning CCTV cameras installed at various light points into its eyes, the Mohali police department has started sending challans to vehicle users caught violating traffic rules to their registered addresses.

We have chalked out a comprehensive plan to deal with traffic violators strictly,” said Gurjot Singh, superintendent of police (traffic). “To ensure road safety for the general public, CCTV cameras have been installed at various light points in the district. Drivers violating traffic rules, such as jumping red light, speeding, not wearing seat belts or helmets, and stopping on zebra crossings, are being closely monitored.”

Singh said that those caught violating rules on camera will get challan receipts at their homes. As many as 104 such challans have already been issued in urban areas of Mohali since August 1, he said.

Police are using the address provided for the registration of the vehicle for sending the challan. In case the address turns out to be wrong, the vehicle can be impounded. Around 11 such cases have surfaced so far, and the Mohali traffic police have written to the regional transport authority concerned, said Singh.