Mohali police unearth drug cartel with links to Lawrence Bishnoi

Police claim to have busted a drug cartel, being run under the directions of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in the tricity area, with the arrest of its three members.

The accused, identified as Devraj Sharma, and his sons Bunty Sharma and Gaurav Sharma, all residents of Raja Ram Colony, Badmajra, are aides of Rajinder Singh, alias Joker, of Bhiwani, who had provided logistics and hideout to the killers of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, said police.

“Police got a tip-off that Devraj and his sons are involved in drug dealing and are members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. In the wee hours of Saturday, a police team, led by SHO of Balongi police station, Pariwinkel Grewal, raided their house and arrested them. Also, 137 gm heroin and drug money worth ₹3 lakh were recovered from their possession,” said Bikramjit Singh Brar, DSP (Kharar).

Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said during interrogation, Gaurav and Bunty revealed that they were associated with Rajinder, a member of the Bishnoi gang, who is accused of providing logistics and hideout to Moose Wala’s killers in Hisar, Haryana.

“Rajinder, along with Gaurav and Bunty, is also named in an attempt to murder and Arms Act case at the Phase-1 police station. Devraj’s eldest son Ravi is presently imprisoned for the murder of an auto-rickshaw driver in January this year. He is also associated with the Bishnoi and Rajinder gang. Further investigation is on to gather information about their associates and areas of drug distribution,” the SSP added.

A case under Sections 21, 22, 61, 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the accused at the Balongi police station. They will be produced in court on Sunday.