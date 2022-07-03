Mohali police unearth drug cartel with links to Lawrence Bishnoi
Police claim to have busted a drug cartel, being run under the directions of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in the tricity area, with the arrest of its three members.
The accused, identified as Devraj Sharma, and his sons Bunty Sharma and Gaurav Sharma, all residents of Raja Ram Colony, Badmajra, are aides of Rajinder Singh, alias Joker, of Bhiwani, who had provided logistics and hideout to the killers of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, said police.
“Police got a tip-off that Devraj and his sons are involved in drug dealing and are members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. In the wee hours of Saturday, a police team, led by SHO of Balongi police station, Pariwinkel Grewal, raided their house and arrested them. Also, 137 gm heroin and drug money worth ₹3 lakh were recovered from their possession,” said Bikramjit Singh Brar, DSP (Kharar).
Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said during interrogation, Gaurav and Bunty revealed that they were associated with Rajinder, a member of the Bishnoi gang, who is accused of providing logistics and hideout to Moose Wala’s killers in Hisar, Haryana.
“Rajinder, along with Gaurav and Bunty, is also named in an attempt to murder and Arms Act case at the Phase-1 police station. Devraj’s eldest son Ravi is presently imprisoned for the murder of an auto-rickshaw driver in January this year. He is also associated with the Bishnoi and Rajinder gang. Further investigation is on to gather information about their associates and areas of drug distribution,” the SSP added.
A case under Sections 21, 22, 61, 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the accused at the Balongi police station. They will be produced in court on Sunday.
-
Panipat man kills three within 8 hours; arrested
The accused, Ashu, a resident of Panipat’s Nara village, killed the victims, reportedly his friends, between 8pm and 4am and travelled around 60km from the first crime scene in Matlauda of Panipat to Titawi in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli. The victims are Sonu, 26, who was working with a private contractor in a cement factory, and his two friends -- Monu, 25, of Nara village and Rakesh, 27, of Bhalsi village.
-
Delhi: Tools to help schools assess mindset curriculum impact
The Delhi government introduced the Happiness curriculum in 2018, Entrepreneurship mindset curriculum in 2019 and the Deshbhakti curriculum last year with the aim of inculcating problem-solving approaches among students and making them more self-aware, self-confident and socially responsible.
-
Delhi LG inspects drainage at flooding hot spots
While the LG appreciated the work done at Indraprastha and Pul Prahladpur, he was displeased at the drainage system at Minto Bridge, flagging “technical flaws” in the drainage system and warned that engineers concerned “will be held responsible and strict action will be taken in the event of waterlogging at the site.”
-
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs return to Mumbai after 11 days, show of strength with BJP
BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said the MLAs were informed about the election process for upcoming election for Speaker’s post. “They were told that the election will be held through a voice vote or they may have to stand up to vote for their candidate if asked,” said Mungantiwar.
-
Dry day pushes Delhi’s temperature up; IMD forecasts light rain for today
The weather department classifies rainfall between ‘trace’ and 2.4 mm as ‘very light rainfall’, as ‘light rainfall’ when it is between 2.5 mm and 15.5 mm, as ‘moderate’ rainfall when it is between 15.6 mm and 64.4 mm and as ‘heavy’ when it is over 64.5 mm in a single day.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics