Mohali police working to extradite GBP Group’s three directors
Seven months after the management of the Gupta Builders and Promoters (GBP) Group fled the country, leaving over 2,500 investors in the lurch, the Mohali police have said they are now working to extradite its three directors, who are said to be hiding in Dubai.
The three directors – Satish Gupta, Raman Gupta, and Pardeep Gupta – left the country in September 2021, leaving all their offices in and around Mohali locked.
Since before their escape, complaints have been pouring in against the realty firm from investors across Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and even abroad.
According to police, the group has cheated around 2,500 allottees of ₹1,500 crore invested in various projects in Mohali by failing to give possession.
The police have received as many as 158 complaints and registered around 50 cases against the group’s three directors. Six of these were registered at Chandigarh’s Sector 34 police station over the past two days.
“We will be merging all complaints into one and form a team for concerted action,” said Vivek Sheel Soni, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Mohali.
He added that the police were also working on requesting Interpol to issue a Red Corner Notice to arrest the accused and extradite them from Dubai, where they are said to have secured a business visa till September 19, 2024.
The realty firm has several ongoing projects in Mohali. Among them, Camelia, offering both residential and commercial units, in Kharar, and GBP Centrum (commercial) in Zirakpur has been under construction since 2016, with not a single allottee given possession.
At two other projects – Athens (residential and commercial) and Aeroze (residential) – both on the Airport road, construction has remained stalled for years, and at a residential colony in New Chandigarh, where plots have been sold, construction has not even begun.
Ashu Kumar, president of Home Buyers’ and Investors’ Welfare Association of GBP, said, “It is disappointing that even after seven months, the police and RERA have failed to take action against the builders, while investors have been running from pillar to post to get their hard-earned money back.”
He said people had even been stealing building material from the sites where work was held up, yet police were sitting on their hands..
Six held for daylight robbery, ₹70.50 lakh recovered
Gurugram police arrested six men in the last four days, who allegedly robbed ₹97 lakh from the van of a private cash collection company on April 18 by keeping two employees travelling in the vehicle at gunpoint and throwing chilli powder into their eyes. Haryana director general of police PK Aggarwal had announced a cash reward of ₹2 lakh for those who give credible information about the suspects involved in the loot case.
Gautam Budh Nagar to step up vaccine coverage in 12-15 age group from today
The health department is also increasing the number of vaccination camps for children from Monday. At least 50 centres will give Corbevax doses to children in the 12-15 age group. As of now, 58% of the estimated population in the 12-15 age group has been vaccinated with the first dose, while 5% have also taken the second dose. Overall, 4,069,000 doses have been administered across Gautam Budh Nagar district.
Most fresh Covid cases reported in 21-40 age group in Ghaziabad
The officials of the district health department on Sunday said that Covid-19 cases have almost doubled during the last five days but the severity is negligible. According to health officials, the highest number of positive cases in Ghaziabad district is being reported in the age group of 21-40, while the least affected age group is 60-plus years.
NCRTC to offer EV charging facilities at RRTS stations
Ghaziabad: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation which has undertaken the 82-kilometre-long Regional Rapid Transit System project to link Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut has planned to incorporate electric vehicle charging points in stations. Once complete, the project will reduce travel time to 50-55 minutes. According to estimates of the detailed project report, the high-speed train network will attract about 800,000 passengers on a daily basis. It will also have 25 stations in the three cities.
Power supply on rotation basis sought for industries
With industries in Manesar and Dharureha reeling under long power cuts and many of them turning to diesel generator sets to run operations, a team of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam wrote to the State Load Despatch Centre asking for rotation of power supply in the industrial area. Members of the Industrial Model Township Manesar Industrial Association on Thursday also met Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and apprised him of their situation.
