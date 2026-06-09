Mohali: Posing as cops, gang abducts jeweller, extorts ₹5L from kin

In a plot straight out of the movies, five men, posing as police officials, abducted a jeweller from his showroom in Zirakpur and extorted ₹5 lakh from his family. The complainant said his father later arranged ₹5 lakh cash and handed it over at the showroom, under pressure from the accused (HT File)

Victim Gorav Goel, the owner of MG Jewellers, told police that around 3.50 pm on Saturday, a black Mahindra Scorpio, bearing Haryana registration number HR-54G-7839, stopped outside his showroom. Three men stepped out while two others remained inside the vehicle.

One of the suspects, wearing a khaki turban and khaki trousers, entered the shop and created the impression that he was part of a police team. He allegedly slapped a customer, accusing him of selling stolen goods to the jeweller, before the group roughed up Goel, seized his mobile phone and car keys, and forced him and his employee, Joginder Singh, into the Scorpio.

Before being taken away, Goel managed to pass his neighbour’s phone number to a nearby shopkeeper and asked him to inform his father, Baldev Goel.

The complainant alleged the accused drove him around and held him near Sector 3 in Zirakpur, where they assaulted him, abused him and threatened him with a knife.

The complainant said his father later arranged ₹5 lakh cash and handed it over at the showroom, under pressure from the accused. After collecting the cash, the accused fled but later contacted him over phone and demanded 11 grams of gold, claiming it was required to show a recovery in their purported investigation. They also allegedly threatened to kill him if he informed anyone about the incident.

A case under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily hurt), 204 (personating a public servant), 310(2) (dacoity), 311 (robbery with deadly weapon), and 140(2) (kidnapping for heinous crime) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered and efforts are on to identify and arrest the accused, police said.