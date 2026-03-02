Mohali: Property dealer dies after jumping in front of train

A property dealer died after allegedly jumping in front of a train on the Kambala railway line in Phase 11 on lateSaturday night. Police said they were investigating all aspects of the case and will take further action based on their findings. (HT Photo for representation)

According to Government Railway Police (GRP) officials, the man stepped onto the track in front of the Mumbai to Amritsar Paschim Express. The loco driver reportedly sounded the train horn to warn him, but he did not move and was run over.

Police reached the spot, took the body into custody and shifted it to the mortuary. Authorities confirmed his identity on Sunday. Family members said he left home around 10 am without informing anyone, leaving his car and mobile phone behind. When he did not return, they began searching for him and later reported him missing. In the evening, the railway police informed them that a body had been found on the railway track.

The family told the police that the property dealer was stressed over a business dispute.

Police said they were investigating all aspects of the case and will take further action based on their findings. The deceased leaves behind his wife and two children.