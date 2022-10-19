Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali realtor’s son booked for firing in air

Mohali realtor’s son booked for firing in air

chandigarh news
Updated on Oct 19, 2022 01:09 AM IST

Kharar police on Tuesday booked the son of a Mohali-based realtor for firing in the air to celebrate the purchase of a Bentley car

A screen grab of the video which went viral. (HT)
A screen grab of the video which went viral. (HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Kharar police on Tuesday booked the son of a Mohali-based realtor for firing in the air to celebrate the purchase of a Bentley car.

The accused has been identified as Shubham Rajput, 27, of Old Sunny Enclave, Kharar. He is the son of Amritpal Singh, owner of Omega City.

The case was registered based on the complaint of sub-inspector Talwinder Singh, who is posted at Kharar city police station.

He stated that Shubham was seen on a viral video firing in the air with a pistol outside the gate of Omega City on Morinda, Kharar highway. “Shubham endangered the life of the public with his act. He fired to celebrate as he bought a new car. After his video went viral, we booked him immediately and will soon arrest him,” said a senior police officer.

The accused was accompanied by his friends and one of them was seen filming him while he fired multiple times in the air.

The accused was booked under Sections 25 and 27 of Arms Act and Section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of Indian Penal Code at Kharar City police Station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out