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Mohali: Relief denied to accused in 2021 Ludhiana court complex explosion case

According to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the explosion took place inside a bathroom near court no. 14 on the second floor of the complex on December 23, 2021

Published on: May 13, 2026 04:30 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
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A special NIA court in Mohali has rejected the bail plea of Surmukh Singh, alias Sammu alias Nika Baba, an accused in the 2021 Ludhiana district court complex blast that left one person dead and five others injured.

Rejecting the plea, the court observed that mobile phone data linked the accused to Pakistan-based smugglers and international virtual numbers. (HT File)

The court of special judge Dinesh Kumar Wadhwa held that the material collected during investigation made out a prima facie case against the accused under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), thereby barring his release on bail under Section 43D(5) of the Act.

According to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the explosion took place inside a bathroom near court no. 14 on the second floor of the complex on December 23, 2021.

The blast killed Gagandeep Singh, alias Gagi, a dismissed Punjab Police head constable, who investigators said was carrying the improvised explosive device (IED).

Five other persons were injured and court property was damaged in the explosion.

The agency alleged that Surmukh Singh, a resident of Amritsar district, was in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers and terror handlers and facilitated the execution of the blast.

Rejecting the plea, the court observed that mobile phone data linked the accused to Pakistan-based smugglers and international virtual numbers.

It further held that the gravity of the allegations, the possibility of influencing witnesses, and the statutory bar under UAPA weighed against granting bail.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Relief denied to accused in 2021 Ludhiana court complex explosion case
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Relief denied to accused in 2021 Ludhiana court complex explosion case
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