Mohali: Rights panel reviews progress of sewerage work in Kharar

The long-pending issue of sewage water and waterlogging in Swaraj Enclave and adjoining societies of Kharar continues to remain unresolved despite repeated directions from the Punjab State Human Rights Commission and Chandigarh Human Rights Commission. The commission had sought a final report, but none has been filed since. Instead, authorities cited the rainy season as a hurdle and sought more time for completion. (HT Photo for representation)

The case was first raised by residents, who complained that overflowing sewage and waterlogging had made living conditions unmanageable. Acting on the complaint, the commission directed the Kharar municipal council, and the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board to address the problem on priority.

During the hearings, the commission was informed through a report filed by the SDO, Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board, that the department is laying fresh pipelines to resolve the grievances of Swaraj Enclave residents as well as adjoining localities. However, the report also stated that the work will be done by July 20, 2026.

Officials had earlier claimed that nearly 70% of the work had been completed. But during the July 1 hearing, residents told the commission that since the last date, only 5% progress had been made, with no visible improvement on the ground.

According to officials, on Wednesday, when the matter was last listed, neither a final report was submitted by the authorities nor any explanation was given for the delay. The commission has now adjourned the case to November 12, 2025, while directing the MC Kharar for the final report.