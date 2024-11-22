Mohali: Second teen also succumbs in Kumbra stabbing case

Battling for life for eight days after being stabbed in the face, 16-year-old Dilpreet, the second victim in the Kumbra stabbing case, succumbed to the grievous injuries at PGIMER, Chandigarh, on Thursday. Heavy police force was deployed at Kumbra village in Mohali on Thursday following Dilpreet’s demise. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

The teenager had been on ventilator support at a private hospital in Phase 9 since the November 13 attack, which had claimed the life of his friend Daman Kumar, 17, the same day.

Dilpreet was eventually shifted to PGIMER on Wednesday, but could not survive despite medical efforts, said police.

Both teenagers were stabbed by a group of six youths at Kumbra village following a collision between their cycles. Villagers had rushed them to a private hospital in Phase 9, where doctors declared Daman, who was stabbed in the chest, dead. Both teenagers had finished school and joined private jobs.

Demanding arrest of the accused, Daman’s family had blocked the Sector 68/79 light point on Airport Road the very next morning by placing his mortal remains in a casket.

In response, police had blocked all four roads leading to the protest site, triggering significant traffic chaos on the major artery, connecting Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, and its peripheral roads as far as 5 km away.

The family had lifted the protest 53 hours later on November 16 after police apprehended four of the accused, including a juvenile. Seeking justice, they had spend two days and two nights on the intersection, braving fog and chill.

To avoid any further untoward situations, heavy police force was deployed at Kumbra village on Thursday following Dilpreet’s demise.

A week since the murderous attack, police have arrested a total of seven accused in the case.

Apart from the juvenile, the other accused are Aman Taank of Sector 52, Chandigarh; Arun and Akash, both residents of Kumbra; and Ritesh and Amit. All five originally hail from Uttar Pradesh. According to police, Taank had stabbed both the victims.

Police had also arrested Gaurav, a resident of Sohana, originally from Uttar Pradesh, for aiding the accused. He allegedly provided them with new SIM cards and dropped them off at Chandigarh’s Sector-17 ISBT after the crime.