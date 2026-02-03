Mohali: Semi-conductor lab gets ₹900-cr boost

As part of a ₹4,500-crore modernisation roadmap for Mohali’s semi-conductor laboratory (SCL), the Centre has earmarked ₹900 crore for the 2026-27 financial year in the Union Budget presented on Sunday. The upgrade aims to transform SCL from a legacy fabrication unit into a future-ready semiconductor hub. (HT Photo)

Located in Phase-8 of Mohali’s Industrial Area, the upgrade aims to transform SCL from a legacy fabrication unit into a future-ready semiconductor hub capable of supporting advanced chip development, prototyping and manufacturing. Officials said the overhaul will significantly strengthen infrastructure, introduce modern fabrication technologies and expand production capacity to meet rising industry demand.

The initiative forms part of the Centre’s broader semiconductor mission to reduce India’s dependence on imported chips and deepen integration into the global electronics value chain. By bolstering domestic manufacturing capabilities, policymakers aim to create a reliable supply base for critical sectors such as telecommunications, automotive electronics, defence systems and space technologies.

A key component of the revamp is the establishment of an indigenous tape-out facility, the final stage of chip manufacturing after design validation. This will allow Indian startups, academic institutions and R&D centres to convert chip designs into physical prototypes domestically, reducing reliance on overseas semiconductor fabrication plants and cutting turnaround time.

SCL, an autonomous body under the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY), is India’s only integrated device manufacturing facility. It currently produces specialised components including application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs), opto-electronic devices and micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) for strategic and high-technology applications.

To support expansion, the Centre has sought an additional 25 acres of land from the Punjab government. Officials said early allotment would accelerate infrastructure development and capacity enhancement at the Mohali campus.