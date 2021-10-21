Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali shooter Hunar bags bronze
chandigarh news

Mohali shooter Hunar bags bronze

Hunar from Mohali won bronze in the 10-m air rifle event of the sub-youth category scoring 392 points out of 400 in the 30th All-India GV Mavalankar Shooting Championship
Hunar Gill, 13, from Mohali, with her coach Archit Singh. (HT Photo)
Hunar Gill, 13, from Mohali, with her coach Archit Singh. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 02:43 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Mohali

Hunar Gill, 13, from Mohali won a bronze medal in the 30th All-India GV Mavalankar Shooting Championship that is underway at Ahmedabad and will conclude on October 30. She won the bronze in the 10-m air rifle event of the sub-youth category scoring 392 points out of 400.

A trainee of the Trinetra Shooting Sports Academy, Mohali, she became the first shooter from Punjab to have won a medal in this event till now.

Trained by coach Archit Singh, who is a former shooter, Hunar proved her mettle during the event. Praising Hunar, the coach said, “She prepared for the tournament well. She was aiming for a podium finish. I’m hoping she wins more medals in upcoming tournaments this year and practises more.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 21, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out