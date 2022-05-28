Mohali | Six held for trying to sell retd Colonel’s 10 acres
A vigilant property dealer’s suspicions led to the arrest of six men who were trying to sell a retired army officer’s land using forged documents.
The six men had contacted Amarinder Singh Sidhu, a realtor in Mohali, offering to sell him 10 acres of land in Tangori village, Mohali, for ₹20 crore. They supplied the land’s documents and also collected ₹20 lakh as earnest money. But on Friday, they sought ₹4 crore more as earnest money.
Smelling a rat, Sidhu contacted the police about the transaction.
On investigation, police found that the land was owned by a retired army officer, Colonel Harmohinder Singh Pannu, and the accused had prepared fake documents of the land.
“The complainant was asked to call the men to Mohali for payment of remaining earnest money. A trap was laid and the accused were arrested as they arrived in the city. Further interrogation revealed that the accused also opened a bank account using fake documents to deposit the ₹20 lakh collected from Sidhu,” said Gurjit Singh, station house officer (SHO), Sohana police station.
The accused were later identified as Mandeep Singh, Inderjit Singh Sahota and Zamin Mohammad, all residents of Barnala, and Ramandeep Singh, Jashan Singh and Jagdeep Kumar, all residents of Morinda.
They have been booked under Sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sohana police station. All accused will be produced in court on Saturday.
-
Chandigarh | Snatchers target food delivery boy in Sector 24
Two motorcycle-borne men snatched the mobile phone of a food delivery boy near the Sector-24/25 light point on Thursday night. The victim, Mandeep Kumar of EWS Colony, Dhanas, told the police that he worked for an online food delivery service. On Thursday, he was going to Sector 24 to pick up an order for delivery around 10 pm. Jatinder Kumar of Milk Colony, Dhanas, reported that four youths intercepted him and demanded all his valuables.
-
TADA court summons Rubaiya Sayeed in her 1989 abduction case
A TADA Court has summoned Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of the former home minister and ex-chief minister late Mufti Mohammed Sayeed, in a case pertaining to abduction in 1989 allegedly involving terrorist-turned-separatist Yasin Malik. Advocate Monika Kohli said, “TADA Court has summoned Rubaiya Sayeed on July 15 at Jammu in her kidnapping case involving JKLF militant-turned-separatist Yasin Malik.” This is the first time that Rubaiya Sayeed has been asked to appear in the case.
-
Dhanas resident kidnaps, rapes 16-year-old neighbour, held
A resident of Dhanas has been arrested for kidnapping and raping his 16-year-old neighbour. The girl's parents had alerted the Sarangpur police station on May 22 that their neighbour had kidnapped their daughter after promising to marry her. On Friday, the police traced the accused to a hotel and rescued the girl. The accused was arrested and produced before a court that sent him to judicial custody.
-
Soon, private firms to take up green cover maintenance in Chandigarh
The municipal corporation will soon be handing over maintenance of parks and green areas in the Union territory to private firms. Initially, the MC will adopt the model in one sector of the city on trial basis. MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “RWAs can also participate in the tendering process provided they agree to meet the terms and conditions of the tender.” However, RWAs are unlikely to meet the terms set as per professional standards.
-
2 LeT militants linked to Kashmir YouTuber Amreen Bhat’s killing shot dead
Four LeT militants were killed in two separate encounters in Srinagar and Awantipore. Police said that among the killed militants, two were involved in the killing of television actor Amreen Bhat in Budgam on Wednesday evening. Police said that on Wednesday, on a specific input regarding the presence of militants at Aghanzipora village of Awantipora, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by police, army (55RR) and the CRPF in the said area.
