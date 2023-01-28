Mohali to get 5,000 EWS flats, Aman Arora announces on Republic Day

Punjab housing and urban development minister Aman Arora unfurled the national flag at the district-level Republic Day function at Shaheed Major Harminder Pal Singh Government College in Phase 6, Mohali, on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, Arora said the Punjab government had proposed to construct 25,000 EWS flats across the state, of which 5,000 will be constructed in Mohali.

Priced at around ₹8.5 lakh each, the apartments will be constructed on an area of 30 square metres and comprise a living room, a bedroom, a kitchen and a toilet. GMADA plans to construct them using the latest brickless technology and will offer financing through banks at affordable monthly instalment rates.

As per the plan, the flats will come up in four-storey buildings that will be constructed at GMADA’s four townships — Aerocity (13.49 acres), IT City (17.48 acres), Eco City-1 (3.6 acres) and Eco City-2 (20.17 acres).

A senior GMADA officer said the layout plan for the flats had been approved and the authority was hopeful of launching the scheme by mid-February. “Soon after the launch, tenders will be floated for the flats’ construction and applications will be invited,” he said.

The project is part of the Punjab government’s EWS housing policy, which was revised and finalised in February 2021. Seven years ago, GMADA had got back 230 acres from 46 builders, who had failed to build EWS houses under the policy.