Mohali | Two booked for firing in air on Diwali night

Police on Tuesday booked two men for allegedly firing in the air while celebrating Diwali.

The accused were identified as Ratandeep Singh and Tejinder Singh, of Phase-4, Mohali.

While Tejinder Singh lives on the ground floor of House Number 57, Ratandeep has taken the first floor on rent.

As per the First Information Report, the duo had fired multiple shots in the air outside their house using their personal weapons around 8.30pm on Monday. The firing led to panic in the area amid the festivities.

Some neighbours informed the police on Tuesday, following which a team reached the spot and started investigations.

Police have also acquired closed-circuit television cameras from the spot.

The accused were booked on the complaint of assistant sub inspector Krishan Chand, deputed at Phase-1 police station in Mohali.

A senior officer said that the accused are property dealers and are on the run.“Our teams are raiding their possible hideouts and we will nab them soon. We are yet to ascertain if they were in an inebriated state,” said a cop. It is also being probed if the weapons used by the accused were licenced or not.

Both have been booked under Section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of Arms Act.

Earlier on October 18, Kharar police had booked the son of a Mohali-based realtor for firing in the air to celebrate the purchase of a Bentley car.