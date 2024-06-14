 Mohali: Two-month-old girl chokes on vomited milk, dies - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jun 14, 2024
Mohali: Two-month-old girl chokes on vomited milk, dies

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jun 14, 2024 09:08 AM IST

According to police, the infant’s mother had laid her down to sleep after nursing her around 10 am and gotten busy with household chores, when she choked to death

A two-month-old girl, Kavita, died after choking on vomited milk in sleep in Manauli village on Thursday.

While sleeping, the infant vomited and choked on the milk. On finding the baby unresponsive, her shocked parents rushed her to the Phase 6 civil hospital in Mohali, where doctors declared her dead. (Getty Images/Blend Images)
While sleeping, the infant vomited and choked on the milk. On finding the baby unresponsive, her shocked parents rushed her to the Phase 6 civil hospital in Mohali, where doctors declared her dead. (Getty Images/Blend Images)

According to police, the infant’s mother had laid her down to sleep after nursing her around 10 am and gotten busy with household chores.

While sleeping, the infant vomited and choked on the milk. On finding the baby unresponsive, her shocked parents rushed her to the Phase 6 civil hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

10-month-old boy drowns in bucket of water at home

In another tragic incident, a 10-month-old boy drowned after falling in a bucket of water at his house in Phase 3B2 on Thursday.

The child, Abhiraj, was playing near his father, who works as a driver and lives in the house of his employer along with his family.

His father, a native of Uttar Pradesh, left to attend a phone call, while his wife was in the kitchen, when their son crawled into the bathroom and fell in a bucket full of water.

On discovering him, his parents took him to the civil hospital, but he was declared dead.

Chandigarh / Mohali: Two-month-old girl chokes on vomited milk, dies
