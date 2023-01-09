Mohali: Two Nepalese nationals arrested with 5 kg charas

Dera Bassi police on Sunday arrested two Nepalese nationals and recovered 5 kg charas from their possession. The accused have been identified as Sunpura Roka, 50, and Khumi Kalan Kharka, 55.

They were produced in court and remanded to two days in police remand.

Assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Darpan Ahluwalia said the accused duo told them that they were paid ₹5,000 each to carry the consignment, which was to be handed over to an unknown person at Dera Bassi Bus stand. They have been booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.