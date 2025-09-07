Mohali: Two Nihangs arrested for hacking elderly man to death in Sohana

Two days after a 63-year-old man was hacked to death with a sword in Sohana, police arrested two Nihangs on Saturday. The accused in police custody in Mohali on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Harnoor Singh and Tarampreet Singh. They were arrested from Sector 70, Mohali. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Harsimran Bal said two more accused in the case are still absconding.

As per the investigators, the victim, Paramjit Singh, had got into a heated exchange with accused Harnoor’s father at a gurdwara earlier in the day. The victim and his son, along with two relatives, had gone to the gurdwara after purchasing a second-hand car.

After the spat at the gurdwara, Harnoor felt offended and followed the family with his aides. Just 50 metres away from their home, the family noticed a car, bearing registration number HR51BQ0404, trailing them. The driver honked continuously, prompting the family to stop. As per the family’s statements, Harnoor and his aides attacked Paramjit Singh, who was in the driver’s seat, through the window. Following this, the family members stepped out to confront the assailants but were struck with swords. The assailants fled after they saw neighbours rushing to help the family.

Tarandeep Singh, son of the deceased, said, “We kept asking them what our fault was, but they kept attacking. When my uncle and other relatives rushed to help us, the assailants attacked them too. I lost my father on the day he had brought home a new car.”

Police teams later intercepted the accused while they were on the move. Both were produced in court and sent to two-day police remand.

Officials said the accused own a shop named Vintage Look in Sohana. They were earlier based in Sector 22, Chandigarh.

DSP Bal said raids are under way to arrest the two others involved. Meanwhile, police are awaiting the victim’s post-mortem report.