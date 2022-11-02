Mohali: Woman among 3 held for snatchings, burglaries

A gang that had been executing burglaries and snatchings in Mohali has been busted by the Kharar police.

Three of the gang’s members, identified as Rajinder Singh of Ludhiana, Kirandeep Singh of Patiala and Gitanjali of Chamba, Himachal Pradesh (HP), have landed in police net. Their kingpin, Ajay Sharma of Kangra, HP, remains at large.

A total of 12 mobile phones and a tablet have been recovered from them, besides a two-wheeler and an air gun, police said.

“The accused were arrested following secret information that they were present in Khanpur, Kharar, where they were planning to strike again. But their kingpin managed to escape,” said Sunil Sharma, station house officer (SHO), Kharar City police station.

“We will be seeking HP Police’s assistance to nab the kingpin. The gang used to break into houses in Mohali and also snatched mobile phones from pedestrians by threatening them with an air gun. All are drug addicts,” shared SHO.

A fresh case under Sections 379 (theft), 473 (making or possessing counterfeit seal) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Kharar City police station.

Two youths held for stealing bikes

Meanwhile, the Phase-1 police also arrested two youths for stealing motorcycles.

Two stolen motorcycles were recovered from the duo, identified as Varinder, 22, of Badmajra and Karan Sharma,19, of Balongi.

Phase 1 SHO Sumit Mor said while one motorcycle was recovered at the time of their arrest, another was recovered following their disclosure. The accused were booked under Sections 379, 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and 34 of the IPC at the Phase-1 police station.