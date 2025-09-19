Mohali: Woman dies as dupatta gets caught in drill machine at industrial unit

A 46-year-old woman lost her life after her dupatta got entangled in a drill machine at an industrial unit in Mohali’s Phase 8B, where she was working, on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Urmila, an Uttar Pradesh native, residing in Balongi. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased was identified as Urmila, an Uttar Pradesh native, residing in Balongi. According to eyewitnesses, the woman was operating the drill machine when her dupatta got caught in the equipment, pulling her in and causing her instant death.

Family alleges negligence

The deceased’s family has accused the factory owner of negligence, claiming that the victim had been assigned to operate the machine without proper training. Co-workers at the unit alleged that the industrialist had employed her to cut costs, disregarding safety norms. A company employee revealed that workers are generally instructed not to operate drill machines while wearing scarves, but admitted that he could not explain why the deceased had been allowed to work in such a hazardous condition. The victim’s family has also raised questions over the police response. They alleged that although the accident occurred around 10 am, no police officer reached the site until nearly 2:30 pm. They further appealed to the administration to take strict action against the factory owner and ensure accountability in the matter. Police officials are yet to issue a detailed statement on the incident.