Mohali: Woman, male friend booked for abetting husband’s suicide
The Phase-8 police on Thursday arrested a 39-year-old woman and her 45-year-old male friend after her husband died by suicide at his rented accommodation in Kumbra village in Mohali.
The deceased, who was in his early 40s and working as a patient caretaker, hung himself from his ceiling fan at around 10 am on Thursday when he was alone at home.
Station house officer (SHO) of Phase 8 police station, Ajitesh Kushal, said the deceased was upset as his wife was having extra-marital affair with a man named Bhora Khan and the couple often had arguments. We have arrested his wife and a male friend and booked them under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of Indian Penal Code. They will be produced and the postmortem of the deceased will also be conducted on Friday.
E-portal for SC scholarships launched in Punjab
Punjab social justice, empowerment and minorities minister Dr Baljit Kaur launched an e-portal for Scheduled Caste students to apply for post-matric scholarship, on Thursday. Dr Kaur also highlighted her efforts at releasing funds to the tune of ₹181.03 crore under post-matric scholarship scheme and said this amount will be disbursed to the students soon.
Film festival kicks off at Chandigarh University
The annual two-day Chandigarh Music And Film Festival (CMFF) kicked off on Thursday at Chandigarh University, Gharuan. Renowned filmmakers and artists including Imtiyaz Ali, Saurabh Shukla and Abhishek Dudhia addressed the participants. As many as 150 short films made by students of film schools are being screened at the festival. MORE TRICITY NEWS IN BRIEFS 32-year-old held with illegal pistol The crime branch of Chandigarh Police arrested a 32-year-old man with one country made pistol and a live cartridge.
Sangrur | Probe ordered after Dalit woman alleges police brutality in illegal detention
Punjab state scheduled caste commission has ordered the Sangrur police to conduct a probe into the alleged illegal detention and torture of a Dalit widow. The woman, 42, who earns a living by working as a maid, had appeared before the commission during a Lok Adalat held at the district administrative complex on Thursday. She alleged that she was kept naked at the police station, not provided food or water and brutalised.
Rehearsal for convocation at Panjab University on May 5
The rehearsals for the annual convocation of Panjab University will be held on May 5. The convocation will be held on May 6 after a gap of two years and only PhD degrees will be conferred this time. Those who are to receive their degrees have to attend the rehearsal on May 5 as well. Both the convocation and the rehearsal will be held at the varsity's gymnasium hall.
To win trust of Sikhs, Centre must correct wrongs by Congress regimes: Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh
Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Thursday said the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government must “correct the wrongs committed by the Congress governments” in the past. He also announced to organise a panthic gathering at Takht to discuss the distortion in the saroops of Guru Granth Sahib in foreign countries.
