Mohali: Woman, male friend booked for abetting husband's suicide
Mohali: Woman, male friend booked for abetting husband’s suicide

The Phase-8 police on Thursday arrested a 39-year-old woman and her 45-year-old male friend after her husband died by suicide at his rented accommodation in Kumbra village in Mohali
The deceased, who was in his early 40s and working as a patient caretaker, hung himself from his ceiling fan at around 10 am on Thursday when he was alone at home.
The deceased, who was in his early 40s and working as a patient caretaker, hung himself from his ceiling fan at around 10 am on Thursday when he was alone at home. (Representative image)
Published on Apr 22, 2022 01:55 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

The Phase-8 police on Thursday arrested a 39-year-old woman and her 45-year-old male friend after her husband died by suicide at his rented accommodation in Kumbra village in Mohali.

The deceased, who was in his early 40s and working as a patient caretaker, hung himself from his ceiling fan at around 10 am on Thursday when he was alone at home.

Station house officer (SHO) of Phase 8 police station, Ajitesh Kushal, said the deceased was upset as his wife was having extra-marital affair with a man named Bhora Khan and the couple often had arguments. We have arrested his wife and a male friend and booked them under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of Indian Penal Code. They will be produced and the postmortem of the deceased will also be conducted on Friday.

