Mohali: 25-year-old woman ends life after betrayal in relationship

A 25-year-old woman died by suicide in Kumbra village, Mohali, after allegedly being deceived in a relationship. The woman was found hanging in her paying guest (PG) accommodation in Mohali’s Kumbra village. (HT File)

The woman was found hanging in her paying guest (PG) accommodation. Police investigations revealed that she was in a relationship with a married man who had allegedly promised to marry her, but later refused, leading her to take the extreme step.

The deceased, originally from Baba Bakala village in Amritsar’s Beas tehsil, had been living in a PG in Kumbra for the past eight months while working various jobs in Mohali after completing her graduation degree.

According to the woman’s paternal uncle, she was the eldest of four daughters.

A few months back, she had informed her mother about her relationship with one Sukhi and her desire to marry him. Sukhi reciprocated the intention, following which the family agreed to the marriage after mutual discussions, the uncle narrated.

However, a few days before the incident, she called her mother again, revealing that Sukhi was already married and had refused to marry her. She expressed feeling devastated and claimed her life was ruined.

Acting on a complaint from the woman’s family, police registered a case under Section 108 (abetment to suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused, Sukhi, also a resident of Kumbra village. He is currently absconding, and efforts to trace him are underway.