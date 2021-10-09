Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: 4kg opium seized with arrest of two drug smugglers
chandigarh news

Mohali: 4kg opium seized with arrest of two drug smugglers

Police said the accused were travelling in a Toyota Innova when they were stopped for checking in Mohali, following a tip-off
On searching the vehicle near Bhagomajra bus stand in Mohali, police recovered 4kg opium in sacks. (AP)
On searching the vehicle near Bhagomajra bus stand in Mohali, police recovered 4kg opium in sacks. (AP)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 02:07 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Mohali

The crime investigating agency (CIA) of Mohali police arrested two drug smugglers after recovering 4kg opium from them near Bhagomajra bus stand on Friday.

The accused were identified as Krishan Mandal, 40, of Sohana in Mohali, and Mandeep Singh, 27, of Bathinda.

“Krishan owns two car wash shops in Mohali and Mandeep was his customer. They both joined hands to start a drug smuggling racket,” said SSP Navjot Singh Mahal.

He said the duo was arrested by a CIA team headed by DSP Gurcharan Singh.

The DSP said the accused were travelling in a Toyota Innova when they were stopped for checking following a tip-off. On searching the vehicle, police recovered 4kg opium in sacks.

CIA inspector Sukhbir said the accused revealed that they brought the consignment from Assam to sell it in Mohali, Kharar and Ropar at five times the buying cost. The duo was produced in a court and sent to police remand.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 09, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out