Mohali-based journalist Rajinder Taggar gets bail

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has granted bail to Mohali-based journalist Rajinder Singh Taggar, who was booked in an extortion case in May by Zirakpur police. The HC bench of justice Sandeep Moudgil, while granting interim bail to Rajinder Taggar, observed that the petitioner is behind bars and facing incarceration for one month and 23 days for an FIR “merely for publishing a news item …in a socialistic welfare state wherein the democratic set up is the backbone of governance to provide fearless, transparent and fair environment for its citizens but the same seems to have been thrown haywire.” (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“State of Punjab is called upon to file a response to the acquisition of high-handedness and colourable exercise of power which may tantamount not only to abuse of process of law but will violate the right of press i.e. Freedom of Speech and Expression as enshrined in Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution of India,” the bench said while posting the matter for hearing on July 29.

Taggar, in his plea, had alleged that he published a news item highlighting the “wrongful means” adopted by a firm owned by a politician-cum- builder of allegedly usurping the government land with the help of revenue authorities. It was due to this reason that he was targeted, he had alleged.