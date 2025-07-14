Mohali-based travel agent booked for duping Ludhiana resident of 25 lakh

The owner of an immigration firm based in Mohali has been booked by Sarabha Nagar police for allegedly duping a Ludhiana resident of ₹25 lakh on the pretext of arranging a Canadian visa, which never materialised. The victim alleged that when he asked for a refund, the accused kept giving vague excuses and delaying the matter. (Shutterstock)

The accused has been identified as Sanjay Sharma, a resident of Phase-1, Mohali. An FIR has been registered against him on the complaint of Yuvraj Singh, who resides in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, Ludhiana.

In his complaint, Yuvraj Singh stated that he had approached Sharma in hopes of securing permanent residency (PR) in Canada. Sharma, who claimed to be running a legitimate immigration firm, promised to arrange a visa and demanded ₹25 lakh for the same. Singh said he paid the full amount but did not receive any visa or documentation in return.

Singh further alleged that when he asked for a refund, the accused kept giving vague excuses and delaying the matter. After months of being misled, Singh filed a formal complaint with the police on November 4, 2024.

Following a preliminary investigation and a departmental inquiry, police have now registered a case against Sanjay Sharma under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

ASI Gurmeet Singh, the investigating officer, confirmed the FIR and added that the accused is currently absconding. Police are continuing efforts to trace and arrest him.