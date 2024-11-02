Mohali: Fire ravages building’s second floor in Phase 11

A fire broke out on the second floor of a residential building in Phase 11, opposite the local petrol pump, on Saturday evening, causing panic in the area. No one was present on the second floor, where the building’s owner, who operates a shop nearby, had stored blankets and other materials under a temporary shed. Therefore, no one was injured. (HT Photo)

Residents noticed smoke billowing from the building around 4.30 pm, following which they quickly alerted police and fire services.

According to Amrinder Singh Sandhu, assistant divisional fire officer (ADFO), Mohali, said after receiving the distress call, they immediately dispatched three fire tenders to the scene. “Our team managed to control the blaze quickly, preventing it from spreading to the storeys underneath and adjacent buildings,” he added.

While the fire was quickly contained, an assessment of the property damage is underway. Authorities are working to confirm the exact cause of the fire, though initial findings point to an electrical short-circuit as the likely trigger.

Sandhu said the fire seemed to have been triggered by a short-circuit, adding that it spread rapidly due to a stock of blankets stored on the premises.

However, the building owner claimed that the fire was caused by an aerial firecracker that entered the second floor.

Sandhu detailed that three fire tenders—one stationed at Phase 11 for the festive season and two from Phases 1 and 8 —were mobilised to control the blaze.

Local officials, including DSP City 2 and Phase 11 SHO, also reached the mishap site to assess the situation.