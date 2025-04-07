Mohali: Man booked for stalking 16-year-old schoolgirl, coercing her for ‘friendship’

Police have booked a Kharar resident for stalking and harassing a 16-year-old schoolgirl for the past eight months. The accused, identified as Jaskaran Singh, has been booked under Sections 78 (stalking) and 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) of BNS by Mohali police. (Stock image)

The accused has been identified as Jaskaran Singh.

The girl’s mother narrated to police that her daughter had been appearing depressed for some days. When she coaxed her about what’s on her mind, she revealed that a man had been harassing her for eight months. “He even started following her to her school and had been hounding her for friendship, leaving my daughter deeply disturbed,” the mother complained.

Sadar Kharar police have booked the absconding accused under Sections 78 (stalking) and 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) of BNS, and launched a manhunt to arrest him.