Mohali: Patwari among four get three-year jail for embezzling 1.41cr

A district court on Friday sentenced four people, including a former patwari and a 90-year-old man, to three years in prison in a ₹1.41-crore embezzlement case from 2012. The prosecution proved that they registered land in the name of a fictitious woman instead of the rightful owner and tampered with official records. (Getty Images/Vetta)

The accused had fraudulently issued a cheque in the name of a fake recipient to misappropriate compensation for land acquired by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) in Laknaur village.

The court of judicial magistrate first class Manpreet Kaur convicted Lakhvir Chand Sharma, former patwari, Paramjit Kaur, Gurmel Singh and Surjit Singh after hearing arguments from both sides.

The defence lawyer argued for leniency, stating that Paramjit was a woman and her punishment, along with her husband, Surjit Singh, would impact their family’s reputation.

Gurmel Singh’s lawyer also requested a reduced sentence due to his age (90).

However, the court ruled that the accused not only deceived innocent claimants but also defrauded a government agency.

It emphasised that Lakhvir Chand Sharma, in his official capacity, and Surjit Singh, through document forgery, played key roles in the crime.

The court sentenced all four to three-year imprisonment under Sections 420, 419, 467, 468, 474 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code.

They also received an additional two-year sentence under Sections 465 and 471, along with a fine of ₹10,000 each. Failure to pay would result in an extra seven days of imprisonment.

Elaborate conspiracy

In 2012, GMADA had acquired 0.78984 acres of land belonging to one Paramjit Kaur. A compensation cheque of ₹1.41 crore was issued in her name and transferred to Canara Bank. However, the rightful owner never received the money.

On June 20, 2012, the cheque was encashed by another Paramjit Kaur, wife of Surjit Singh, falsely claiming ownership. When the real owner approached GMADA, the fraud was uncovered. The case was investigated by the economic offences wing, revealing that then patwari Lakhvir Chand had orchestrated the scheme.

He had opened a fake bank account in the name of Paramjit Kaur and deposited the cheque. ₹65 lakh were then transferred to a joint account held by him and his wife, Monika Sharma. Assuring the conspirators of impunity, he attempted to erase records from GMADA.

After a detailed investigation, a case was registered at the Phase-8 police station, leading to the conviction.