Mohali stadium to host two international matches in September, January

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 27, 2023 04:33 AM IST

The season will start with Australia touring India for three ODIs and five T20Is, starting from Mohali on September 22; the stadium will also host Afghanistan in a T20I on January 11, 2024

After not allotting any World Cup match to Mohali, the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) has picked the IS Bindra PCA Stadium stadium for an ODI and a T20 International announced in the 2023-24 home season fixtures’ list.

Punjab sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer had taken exception to BCCI excluding Mohali from the host cities in the upcoming ODI World Cup and had even written a letter to the board. (HT File)
The season will start with Australia touring India for three ODIs and five T20Is, starting from Mohali on September 22. The stadium will also host Afghanistan in a T20I on January 11, 2024.

It may be recalled that Punjab sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer had taken exception to BCCI excluding Mohali from the host cities in the upcoming ODI World Cup and had even written a letter to the board.

Expressing his delight over allotment of two international matches in 2023-24 home season, Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) secretary Dilsher Khanna said, “The Australia series will be the curtain raiser for the upcoming ICC World Cup and will be closely watched by all sports lovers. Best facilities and hospitality will be available to the teams and also to the spectators.”

PCA’s Mullanpur stadium, which is yet to be completed, might host the T20I between India and Afghanistan. “PCA is making special efforts to try and stage the T20I game in January 2024 at the Mullanpur stadium with the permission of BCCI. We are grateful to BCCI secretary Jay Shah for allotting the matches to PCA,” Khanna said.

‘Sher-e-Punjab will give more young talent to Punjab’

The secretary said the selectors will have a large pool of talented players to choose from this season for various Punjab men’s teams owing to the Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup and this will give a boost to Punjab cricket.

During a media interaction, PCA president Amarjit Singh Mehta was also upbeat about performances of the players. Cricketers like Naman Dhir, Ramandeep Singh, Sanveer Singh, Vishwanath Pratap Singh and Imanjot Singh, who have performed brilliantly in the cup, were also present.

“The league round of the cup is almost over and the PCA is very happy with the performance of the youngsters. The way the young players have played is commendable. This talent will now work for us and the selectors will have to work harder,” Mehta said.

Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup got underway on July 13. A total of six teams with 20 players each are vying for the title.

The league matches will end on July 27, followed by knock-out matches from July 28. The final will be played on July 30. In case it rains and the game is washed out, the final will be moved to July 31.

