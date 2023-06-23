Mohali to get its 21st police station

The city has added IT City police station to intensify the security cover in Aero City and surrounding areas. It is the 21st station in the district. Authorities have identified 2.5 acre near Bawa Whitehouse Road and submitted a proposal to Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) for its allotment. (HT File Photo)

The station has begun operations on temporary basis at Bakarpur police chowki, before its construction is completed.

Authorities have identified 2.5 acre near Bawa Whitehouse Road and submitted a proposal to Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) for its allotment. Sharing details, Mohali senior superintendent of police Sandeep Garg said that the need of setting up a police station was felt following reports of thefts and snatchings in the area.

“The presence of police stations will instil confidence among the residents and keep anti- social elements at bay,” added Garg.

To begin with 26 cops will be deployed at the police station. For now, complaints received at the station will be registered at Sohana police station.

Added 13 stations, 6 chowkis since inception

In 2006, when Mohali was carved out as a district, it had 8 police stations and 2 police chowkis. The number has gone up 20 for police stations and 8 for chowkis. IT city station will take it the number of police stations to 21.

The district has around 2,300 in sanctioned strength of cops. Out of this, 1,600 are on field duty.

The others are either attached with the officials in Chandigarh, or have retired and the vacancies created have not been filled yet.

As per sources, Mohali SSP has written a letter to director general of police, requesting him to increase the sanctioned strength of police in the district.

Sandeep Garg said that the area has witnessed rapid urbanisation and development. Besides setting up of residential colonies and projects, including Aero City, the area is turning into a commercial hub owing to its proximity to the airport.

“People from different states are living here. Sensing an opportunity, some anti-social elements have also started targeting the people here,” he added.