Mohali’s killer roads claim 3 lives

Three lives were snuffed out in separate mishaps in Mohali on Friday. The car overturned after the driver failed to navigate the deadly S-curve near the Sohana gurdwara on Airport Road around 3 am on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The first incident took place on the notorious S-curve near the Sohana gurdwara on Airport Road that has claimed over 100 lives since its construction in 2009. In the latest mishap, a car with three passengers overturned after the driver failed to navigate the tricky curve, claiming the life of a 24-year-old.

The victim, identified as Jasbir Singh, had come from Malaysia about a week ago to meet his uncle in Mohali. His cousin, Jaspooran Singh, was behind the wheel while another relative, Jaiwinder Singh, was the third occupant in the vehicle. All three were rushed to the civil hospital in Phase 6, where doctors declared Jasbir dead.

In 2022, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) had announced plans to straighten the curve after finalising compensation for the Sohana gurdwara management, which owns a portion of land. But the work never began. In January this year, the then-deputy commissioner Aashika Jain directed GMADA and the traffic police to expedite the project, calling the curve a public safety hazard.

One dead as trucks collide on Zirakpur-Patiala road

In the second mishap, a truck driver was killed when his vehicle rammed into another truck that was ahead of it, on the Zirakpur-Patiala road around 5am on Friday. Police said the first truck driver had suddenly applied brakes, causing the vehicle behind it to crash into it. The deceased has been identified as Jaspreet Singh of Anandpur Sahib. His body has been shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh. As per information, both trucks were headed to Derabassi from Rupnagar early in the morning. Following the mishap, traffic on the busy Zirakpur-Patiala road was brought to a halt. Commuters reported being stuck on the stretch for over 30 minutes. The snarls continued well into the afternoon. A commuter said, “We were not aware of what had happened. But this is a busy road and even a minor accident throws traffic out of gear.”

Biker killed in mishap with car

In the third mishap, Javed Khan, who worked in a salon and was a resident of Nahan, died on Thursday after his motorcycle was hit by a car near the Sector 82 lightpoint. Police said the accused driver, Bhajan Lal, has been booked under Sections 106 (death due to negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Differently abled man killed in UT hit-and-run

Chandigarh A differently abled man was killed after his scooter was hit by an unidentified vehicle near Karan Taxi Stand, Sector 38 (West), on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Om Parkash, a resident of Sector 25, Chandigarh. A PCR team rushed him to the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16, where doctors declared him dead.

A case has been registered under Sections 106(1), 125(B), and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).