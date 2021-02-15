Mohali’s young voters want more approachable representatives
Young people and first-time voters, who cast their ballot at the municipal corporation (MC) elections in Mohali on Sunday, have pinned their hopes on the new dispensation to be approachable to residents and to resolve the issues timely.
From safety to the control of the stray dog population, a range of issues were on the mind of the young people who voted during the MC polls. Bhavishya Bhardwaj, 21, a resident of Phase 10, Mohali, said, “The representatives of people should be approachable to people and should resolve the issues of locals timely.”
The young voters appeared to have more clarity on what issues and which candidates were they voting for. “The representatives should be loyal and more young people should be given a chance for representation,” said 18-year-old Anmolpreet Kaur, a first-time voter from Phase 3B2.
Pearl Bansal, 19, a resident of Phase 5, who is a first-time voter, said, “Residents, especially the young people, should feel safer. There should be a check on minors who drive without licence and cycling should be promoted in the city on the lines of Chandigarh.”
Cleaner and safer society
Eshaan Sandhir, 20, of Phase 3A, Mohali, said, “The society should be cleaner and safer. Everyone’s needs should be met. The issue of noise pollution should be resolved.”
“The problem of stray dogs should be resolved and in the localities, proper parking lots should be made for vehicles that increase with time,” said 22-year-old Jasmeet Kaur, who lives in Phase 3A.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mohali’s young voters want more approachable representatives
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
56% voters turn up to elect new Mohali MC House
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Waste collection in Chandigarh: MC House to finalise MoU
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Safety, proper civic amenities key issues for Mohali women voters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panjab University: 2.8-lakh students to take online exams
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab civic body polls: Farmers protest against farm laws in Amritsar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab civic polls: Video of spat between ex-Akali MLA and SHO goes viral
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Martyr Sukhdev’s Ludhiana house in a shambles despite govt promises
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
117 Punjab civic bodies go to the polls today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Petrol crosses ₹85/litre mark in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh tricity buzz: Tracker on all those making, or faking, news
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Coach confident of Chandigarh’s good show
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valentine’s Day sales in Chandigarh unaffected despite pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panjab University: Attendance not mandatory for odd semesters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panchkula has most people vaccinated per session in Haryana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox