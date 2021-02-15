Mohali’s young voters want more approachable representatives

Young people and first-time voters, who cast their ballot at the municipal corporation (MC) elections in Mohali on Sunday, have pinned their hopes on the new dispensation to be approachable to residents and to resolve the issues timely.

From safety to the control of the stray dog population, a range of issues were on the mind of the young people who voted during the MC polls. Bhavishya Bhardwaj, 21, a resident of Phase 10, Mohali, said, “The representatives of people should be approachable to people and should resolve the issues of locals timely.”

The young voters appeared to have more clarity on what issues and which candidates were they voting for. “The representatives should be loyal and more young people should be given a chance for representation,” said 18-year-old Anmolpreet Kaur, a first-time voter from Phase 3B2.

Pearl Bansal, 19, a resident of Phase 5, who is a first-time voter, said, “Residents, especially the young people, should feel safer. There should be a check on minors who drive without licence and cycling should be promoted in the city on the lines of Chandigarh.”

Cleaner and safer society

Eshaan Sandhir, 20, of Phase 3A, Mohali, said, “The society should be cleaner and safer. Everyone’s needs should be met. The issue of noise pollution should be resolved.”

“The problem of stray dogs should be resolved and in the localities, proper parking lots should be made for vehicles that increase with time,” said 22-year-old Jasmeet Kaur, who lives in Phase 3A.