Mohali: Stalker attacks woman in busy market

A woman in her late 20s was chased, dragged by her hair and thrashed in full public view at a busy market in Mohali after she reportedly rejected unwanted advances being made by a stalker.

The accused, identified as Sunny Kumar, 31, of Dadumajra in Chandigarh has been arrested and will be produced in court on Thursday.

The woman in her statement to police alleged that Sunny and she had been working in the same company in Mohali, and she had to leave the job because of unwanted advances being made by him.

However, the accused kept stalking her, said Shivjit Singh Brar, station house officer, Phase 1, where the case has been registered after the incident.

On Tuesday evening, Sunny was waiting for the woman at the Phase 3B1 market, said investigating officer Raj Kumar. As she passed from there on her scooter, he started following her on his motorcycle and intercepted her at the Phase 5 market, he said.

As the woman rejected his advances once again, it infuriated him and he attacked her. As the woman cried for help, passersby came to her rescue and Sunny fled on his bike.

Police were informed and the accused was arrested on Wednesday. A case has been registered under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.