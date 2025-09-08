Search
Mon, Sept 08, 2025
Mohali: Three women held for snatching gold chain at bus stop

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Published on: Sept 08, 2025 07:24 am IST

The complainant stated that while boarding a bus to Ludhiana from the Landran bus stop, three to four women surrounded her near the bus door

Sohana police have arrested three women accused of snatching gold ornaments from passengers while boarding buses. The accused have been identified as Shinder Kaur alias Gurmeet Kaur, Kirandeep alias Chhanko, and Rani alias Shinder Kaur — all residents of Sohana.

The three women were apprehended by the crowd gathered outside the bus. (HT Photo)

The case was registered on the complaint of Manveer Kaur, 50, a resident of Saidpur village. She stated that on September 4, she was boarding a bus to Ludhiana from the Landran bus stop when three to four women surrounded her near the bus door. After taking a seat, she noticed that her two-tola gold chain was missing.

When she raised an alarm, the three women attempted to flee, but a crowd gathered outside the bus and apprehended them. Police were called to the spot, and the stolen chain was recovered from the accused.

A case has been registered against them under Sections 304 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Three women held for snatching gold chain at bus stop
