Mohali: Two bikers killed in separate accidents

A 26-year-old man was killed while his friend suffered injuries after a recklessly driven car hit their motorcycle in Zirakpur late on Sunday evening. In a similar incident, around the same time, a 34-year-old biker was killed in Sohana.

Ishu Kumar, a resident of Yamuna Enclave in Zirakpur, and his friend Sahil Chadha were returning home when the accident took place in Zirakpur. The speeding car also dragged Ishu along for a few metres. The two were rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where Kumar was declared brought dead while Chadha is undergoing treatment.

Investigating officer Jaswinder Singh said the car driver fled from the scene, but was traced on the basis of the vehicle’s registration number. “A case was registered against Harpreet Singh of Khuda Lahora in Chandigarh. He was arrested, but later released on bail,” he said.

In the other accident, Deepak Kumar of Cholta village in Kharar was on his way home when a recklessly driven Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire hit his motorcycle near Kaullan village in Sohana late on Sunday evening.

Investigating officer Harish Kumar said the victim’s cousin Hardeep Singh, who was following him on another bike, rushed him to the civil hospital in Kharar, where he was declared brought dead. A case has been registered against the unidentified car driver. Police are trying to trace him on the basis of the registration number.

Both victims were working with private firms. Their bodies have been handed over to family members after postmortem.