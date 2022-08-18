Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: Vigilance Bureau arrests revenue official for seeking 8,000 bribe

Published on Aug 18, 2022 02:06 AM IST
The accused, Amrik Singh, is posted as kanungo at the office of director, abadkari, at Punjab Mandi Bhawan in Sector 65, Mohali
The kanungo demanded 8,000 as bribe from a booth owner to issue him the no-objection certificate. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday arrested a revenue official for accepting 8,000 as bribe from a booth owner to issue him the no-objection certificate (NOC).

The accused, Amrik Singh, is posted as kanungo at the office of director, abadkari, at Punjab Mandi Bhawan in Sector 65.

DSP Ajay Kumar of Vigilance Bureau’s flying squad that caught the accused said they had received a complaint from a Ludhiana resident, Kuldeep Singh.

Kuldeep was allotted a booth at the New Grain Market in Ludhiana and had approached the revenue official for an NOC. But he demanded a bribe of 10,000 and eventually finalised the deal for 8,000.

The DSP said Amrik had already taken 5,000 in advance and had called Kuldeep to his office on Wednesday to pay the remaining 3,000. After Kuldeep alerted the bureau, a trap was laid and Amrik was caught red-handed.

He was booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the Flying Squad police station in Sector 68 and will be produced in court on Thursday.

