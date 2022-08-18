Mohali: Vigilance Bureau arrests revenue official for seeking ₹8,000 bribe
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday arrested a revenue official for accepting ₹8,000 as bribe from a booth owner to issue him the no-objection certificate (NOC).
The accused, Amrik Singh, is posted as kanungo at the office of director, abadkari, at Punjab Mandi Bhawan in Sector 65.
DSP Ajay Kumar of Vigilance Bureau’s flying squad that caught the accused said they had received a complaint from a Ludhiana resident, Kuldeep Singh.
Kuldeep was allotted a booth at the New Grain Market in Ludhiana and had approached the revenue official for an NOC. But he demanded a bribe of ₹10,000 and eventually finalised the deal for ₹8,000.
The DSP said Amrik had already taken ₹5,000 in advance and had called Kuldeep to his office on Wednesday to pay the remaining ₹3,000. After Kuldeep alerted the bureau, a trap was laid and Amrik was caught red-handed.
He was booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the Flying Squad police station in Sector 68 and will be produced in court on Thursday.
-
‘Gangster’ branded on Ferozepur jail inmate’s back using hot iron rod
In a shocking incident, security personnel at the Ferozepur jail premises allegedly engraved the word “gangster” on the back of an inmate with a hot iron rod. Tarsem, is facing 15 cases including robbery, drugs trafficking etc. “I have asked the jail superintendent to send me a written report on the matter,” deputy commissioner-cum-chairman central jail, Amrit Singh, Ferozepur said.
-
Chandigarh: Four minor boys held for robbing auto driver
Police have apprehended four minor boys for robbing an auto-rickshaw driver of the victim, Vinod Kumar of Daria village's mobile phone and wallet in Sector 26 in the wee hours of Tuesday. He submitted that four boys had hailed his auto-rickshaw near the Sector-43 ISBT to reach the Grain Market in Sector 26 around 3.30 am on Tuesday. Kumar complained that as he stopped, all four boys got down. Two of them restrained him and another started manhandling him.
-
44-year-old man succumbs to Covid in Chandigarh, 8th death this month
Chandigarh recorded a Covid-related fatality for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, taking its toll this month to eight, compared to four last month. The patient, a 44-year-old man from Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, died at GMCH, Sector 32. As many as 89 people tested positive in Mohali, 67 in Chandigarh and 60 in Panchkula. At 520, Chandigarh has the highest number of infected patients, followed by Mohali with 427 and Panchkula with 201.
-
PM to inaugurate Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Mullanpur on August 24
Conceived over eight years ago, the state-of-the-art Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at Medicity, New Chandigarh, will finally be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 24. Some of the OPD facilities were already launched in May this year. Hospital director Dr Jigeeshu Divatia said all OPD services at the hospital will be made fully operational following the inauguration. He added that currently 25-30 patients were being attended to at the OPDs daily.
-
Truck claims scooterist’s life near Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake
A 35-year-old scooterist was killed after being hit by a truck near the Sukhna Lake light point on Wednesday morning. The deceased was identified as a resident of Phase 1, Monti, Ram Darbar. Police said he was working with a private company. Police received information about the accident around 7.30 am. The injured scooterist was rushed to PGIMER, where he was declared brought dead.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics