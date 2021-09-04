Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: Woman held for cruelty to her minor kids
Mohali: Woman held for cruelty to her minor kids

A 27-year-old woman's nine-month-old video surfaced that showed her dangling her six-year-old daughter from the roof at their house in Gharuan's Kheri village in Mohali district
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 01:26 AM IST

A 27-year-old woman has been arrested after a nine-month-old video surfaced that showed her dangling her six-year-old daughter from the roof at their house in Gharuan’s Kheri village.

Among other charges, she has been booked for attempt to commit culpable homicide.

Station house officer, Gharuan, Himmat Singh said that after the video of the incident was shared on social media, police conducted probe and found that the woman used to regularly thrash her minor children, aged 4, 6, 7 and 9.

Some villagers had also lodged a complaint against her. Her husband, who worked as a labourer, is at large in some other criminal case.

The woman was arrested on Friday and will be produced in court on Saturday. She has been booked under Section 75 (punishment for cruelty to child) of the Juvenile Justice Act besides Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt, 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

