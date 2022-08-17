Mohalla clinics in Ludhiana witness 43% rise in patient footfall on second day
The Aam Aadmi Clinics also referred to as mohalla clinics witnessed a 43% rise in the number of patients on their second day. While a total of 436 patients had availed the free health check-up at the clinics on the first day of launch, the number rose to 624 on Wednesday.
While the mohalla clinic at Transport Nagar had 35 patients, Metro Road drew in 56, Chand Cinema 166, Kadwai Nagar 66, Focal Point 23, Dhandari Kalan 86, Raikot 40, Jagraon 80 and 72 patients visited the clinic at Khanna.
The state government’s healthcare project continued to receive a rousing response on the second consecutive day as residents turned up in large numbers for health check-ups. However, much like on the opening day, confusion persisted as many residents turned up at the clinics under the impression that the health facility offered secondary medical care.
As many as nine non-operational suvidha kendras in the district, which had been lying in a shambles for years, have been converted into Aam Aadmi Clinics or mohalla clinics.
The clinics, which were formally inaugurated by chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Independence Day, remain operational from 8 am to 2 pm, are offering primary healthcare facilities to patients. Besides, 41 packages with around 100 clinical tests are being offered to people free-of-cost in these clinics.
