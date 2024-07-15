Mohan Lal Badoli takes charge as Haryana BJP chief

First-time Rai MLA Mohan Lal Badoli formally assumed charge of the Haryana BJP as president in the presence of chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini and other senior leaders at the party’s state headquarters in Rohtak on Sunday. Relieving the CM of the dual charge, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appointed the first-time MLA as the state president on July 9. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini congratulates Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mohan Lal Badoli for taking charge as the state party chief in Rohtak on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Saini, who was appointed as the state BJP president in 2023, was expected to be relieved following his elevation as CM earlier in March.

An MLA from the Rai assembly seat in Sonepat, Badoli, 62, is a Brahmin leader who was appointed as the party’s Sonepat district chief in 2022. He joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 1989.

Badoli was fielded by the BJP from Sonepat Lok Sabha seat in recent general elections and lost to Congress’ Satpal Brahmachari by a margin of 21,816 votes.

By appointing him as the state BJP chief, the party seems to have reiterated its inclination to entice non-Jat communities in a state where Jats are the dominant caste. Brahmins account for around 7-8% of the state’s electorate.

Former minister Om Prakash Dhankar was the last Jat to hold the post of state BJP chief before he was shown the door in October 2023. Saini, a backward class leader, had taken over from Dhankar.

Either abandon criminal activities or leave state: Saini

The CM issued a stern warning to criminals and asked them to either abandon criminal activities or leave the state. Interacting with the media persons in Rohtak while handing over the charge to the newly appointed state BJP president, Saini reiterated that the state government will enforce stringent measures against criminal activities, ensuring that no offender escapes justice. Saini also commended the police for apprehending a criminal from Thailand. “Strict action is being taken by the government to curb crime,” he added.

CM slams Congress for ‘Haryana Maange Hisab’ campaign

Addressing the party workers here, the CM slammed the Congress for launching the “Haryana Maange Hisab” campaign against his party.

“Instead of launching a campaign against us, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda should tell us why he failed to provide 24-hour electricity, which was fulfilled by our government. Hooda’s government was known for three Bs—‘badli’( transfer), ‘bharti’ (recruitment) and ‘bharstachar’ ( corruption). During his tenure, corruption was rampant in transfer and various recruitments. Our government has given jobs to 1.32 lakh youths in the last nine and half years in Haryana,” he added.

Praising Badoli, Saini said he and Badoli came from humble backgrounds and they will ensure the party’s victory in the assembly polls. Speaking during the event, Badoli thanked the leadership for reposing faith in him. Targeting Bhupinder Hooda and his son Deepender Hood, he said many Congress leaders have left the party and joined the BJP because the Haryana Congress has become a party for the father-son duo.