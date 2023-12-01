Money laundering case: AAP MLA Gajjanmajra sent to judicial custody till Dec 12

Mohali: The special CBI and PMLA court, which is hearing the money laundering case against Amargarh Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra, on Thursday sent him to judicial custody till December 12.

The special CBI and PMLA court, which is hearing the money laundering case against Amargarh Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra, on Thursday sent him to judicial custody till December 12.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The MLA was produced before the court by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after his three-day police custody ended. The ED did not seek further remand of the MLA on Thursday.

The ED obtained four-day remand of the Amargarh MLA on November 23 after he was discharged from Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

The ED got three-day custody of the MLA on November 27 to make recoveries in the case and arrest more suspects in the case following the MLA’s disclosure.

Gajjanmajra, 60, was arrested by the ED in connection with a ₹40-crore bank fraud case on November 6, while he was attending a public meeting in his constituency. He is among seven people and companies named in the case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON