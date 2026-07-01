Monsoon arrives in J&K, heavy rains lash several parts

Rains lashed parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday as monsoon advanced into the union territory coupled with a weak western disturbance.

A stranded bus and local commuters wait along a damaged road after heavy rainfall triggered flash floods, at Gandoh in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday. (PTI)

The J&K meteorological centre in Srinagar said that significant rainfall was witnessed in Jammu division while parts of Kashmir valley witnessed light rains.

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“The Southwest Monsoon has advanced into most parts of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, thereby covering the entire region on July 1 against the normal date of June 30,” said MeT director Mukhtar Ahmad

“Significant rainfall in Samba at 62.5 mm, Jammu received 35.8mm, Kathua 23.8 mm, Rajouri 19.6 mm & light rain in other stations,” he said.

Kashmir valley also recorded rains during the day with 4.2 mm rains in Qazigund in South Kashmir.

Flash floods affected Guridraman village in Larnoo area of Anantnag after incessant rains.

Officials said that several students, who were trapped inside a school due to the flash floods, were safely rescued by locals even as police, SDRF, and civil administration officials rushed to the spot.

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{{^usCountry}} The MeT has predicted cloudy weather with one or two spells of light to moderate rain and thundershower at many places with heavy and gusty winds at few places from July 01 to 04. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The MeT has predicted cloudy weather with one or two spells of light to moderate rain and thundershower at many places with heavy and gusty winds at few places from July 01 to 04. {{/usCountry}}

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“There is possibility of heavy rainfall or brief intense heavy showers at few places which may generate localised flashfloods & landslides/mudslides at few vulnerable places of Jammu Div, Pir Panjal range and Chenab valley & adjoining few pockets of South Kashmir,” the MeT update said.

Independent weather spotter Faizan Arif said that as the monsoon became active over J&K, three weak Western Disturbances are set to affect the Union Territory this week in quick succession.

“The first Western Disturbance is currently influencing the region and will weaken by tomorrow. The second Western Disturbance will arrive tomorrow night and remain effective until Saturday morning. This will be followed by the third Western Disturbance, which is expected to impact the region from Saturday afternoon through Sunday,” Arif said.