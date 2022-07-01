Monsoon covers Punjab’s Malwa belt, brings relief for farmers
The first monsoon showers that hit the semi-arid region of south Malwa on Thursday night brought respite for cotton farmers from the deadly whitefly but exposed the ill-preparedness of the civic authorities in the urban areas as several areas in Bathinda town were in knee-deep in water.
Also read: Monsoon arrives in Chandigarh tricity, so does misery
Low-lying areas, such as Power House Road and Sikri Bazaar, were waterlogged.
Since the city has no dedicated stormwater drainage network, sewage lines are used for flowing rainwater. Even as the rain lasted for about six hours, many low-lying areas on arterial roads got waterlogged.
Agriculture experts said the timely rains are beneficial for cotton and paddy crops, while kinnow orchardists who were facing an acute irrigation crisis this year, would also benefit.
State agriculture officials said due to the lack of rains, the cotton-growing belt was reeling under the threat of the whitefly attack after seven years.
Surveillance teams have been constituted in various districts for a constant watch on the whitely.
Muktsar chief agriculture officer Gurpreet Singh said teams inspected 94 sites on Thursday and 10 spots were found to have whitefly above the economic threshold level (ETL) of six or more adults per leaf early in the morning. However, pest infestation is under control and farmers have been advised to use pesticides.
“After two breaches in Sirhind Feeder this year, fields were deprived of irrigation support. Water scarcity caused stunted growth of cotton plants but the timely rains have revived hopes for the cotton crop,” he said.
Mansa CAO Manjit Singh said the prolonged dry weather was to blame for the threat of whitefly infestation.
“The pest attack is directly related to dryness, and rain weakens it. Rain will disturb the whiteflies that have settled on the cotton crops and as a result, flies will start falling down on the soil which will offer relief to the crop,” he said.
Arvind Setia, a progressive farmer from Abohar in Fazilka, said rainfall has revived hopes of kinnow orchardists as trees were drying up in the absence of a canal irrigation system.
“Groundwater in Abohar region is unfit for irrigation and canal water in the sole lifeline. But as the Sirhind Feeder canal breached twice this year, kinnow production was hit. The showers will help the surviving trees from the prolonged dry spell,” said Setia.
-
Mumbai: Sanjay Raut arrives at ED office for questioning in money laundering case
Quicked is empty for story with id 101656663641614
-
'Will ensure justice...': K'taka minister on reports of two sisters stripped
Karnataka home minister Araga Janendra said Friday he had only just received information about an alleged assault on two women in Anekal, a town in Bengaluru district. The sisters were allegedly stripped and assaulted at their home for failing to pay a debt. Multiple media reports have said the police refused to file a complaint for two days and only did so after videos of the assault were widely shared online.
-
Chhattisgarh: Maoist carrying reward of ₹5 lakh killed in encounter with police
A Maoist carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on The Maoist, Kamlesh's head was gunned down by Chhattisgarh police in an encounter in Bastar's Sukma district on Friday, police said. The Maoist, Kamlesh was a member of Malenger Area Committee of Darbha Division of CPI (Maoist), police said. On Thursday, neighboring Dantewada police gunned down Denga Deva alias Mahangu Deva, who was a member of Katekalyan Area Committee of CPI (Maoist).
-
Mild earthquake in Karnataka's Kodagu, 3rd in a week in state: Report
A mild earthquake was felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district early Friday morning - the third in the past seven days. News agency PTI said locals were woken up at around 1.15 am by a loud noise and tremors that were felt in Sampaje, Guttigaru, Ubaradka, Goonaka, Elimale, Sullia and nearby areas. Officials told PTI a report from the natural disaster monitoring centre is awaited. On Saturday (June 25), a 2.3 quake was recorded.
-
Bengaluru: Civic workers begin indefinite strike, demand permanent jobs
Over 15000 Porakarmikas (civic workers) on Friday began an indefinite strike in Bengaluru, demanding that their jobs be made permanent from the existing contract system and better salary to take care of their families. These civic workers are the backbone of every city corporation in Karnataka and especially Bengaluru which houses over 12million of the total 70million people in the state.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics