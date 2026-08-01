Monsoon revival fails to quench Punjab’s rain deficit

At 34%, Punjab sees worst rain shortfall among northern states at the end of first two months of monsoon

Despite monsoon activity picking up in the last week of July after a 10-day lull, Punjab’s rainfall deficit remained largely unchanged, with the first two months of the southwest monsoon (June 1 to July 31) ending with a 34% shortfall.

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also forecast below-normal rainfall during August and September, indicating that the state may not witness significant recovery in the remaining two months of monsoon season.

According to IMD’s monthly weather report, Punjab received 119.3 mm rainfall in July against the normal 161.4 mm — a deficit of 26%. Consequently, it was insufficient to offset the shortfall accumulated since the beginning of June — 50.9 mm rainfall against the normal of 62.1 mm between June 1 and July 2.

Punjab’s rainfall shortage is among the highest in north India. Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi recorded 27% rainfall deficiency while Himachal Pradesh recorded 4% deficiency from the long period average (LPA).

In fact, Punjab’s 34% shortfall is more than double the country’s overall rainfall deficit (13%), as per IMD.

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{{^usCountry}} The rainfall distribution in July remained highly uneven across districts. While Gurdaspur (+54%), Faridkot (+54%), Amritsar (+36%) and Pathankot (+35%) received excess rainfall, most other districts remained rain deficient. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The rainfall distribution in July remained highly uneven across districts. While Gurdaspur (+54%), Faridkot (+54%), Amritsar (+36%) and Pathankot (+35%) received excess rainfall, most other districts remained rain deficient. {{/usCountry}}

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Fatehgarh Sahib recorded the highest deficit at 71%, followed by Muktsar (66%), Hoshiarpur (60%), Barnala and Mansa (58% each), SBS Nagar (56%) and Patiala (48%).

The continuing rainfall deficit assumes significance for Punjab as the state remains heavily dependent on the monsoon during the paddy-growing season. Prolonged dry conditions increase reliance on groundwater for irrigation and push up electricity demand due to extended operation of agricultural tube wells.

With IMD predicting below-normal rainfall in the second half of monsoon season (August-September), the deficit is likely to persist. Over the next five days, the weather department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain, albeit only at isolated places.

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