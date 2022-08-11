Monsoon session: Congress moves no-confidence motion against Jai Ram government
The principal opposition party in Himachal Pradesh, the Congress, on the first day of the Vidhan Sabha’s monsoon session moved a no-confidence motion against chief minister Jai Ram Thakur-led government.
The lone Communist Party of India legislator, Rakesh Singha, also joined the Congress in moving the no-confidence motion.
The opposition party had moved a notice under Rule 278 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business. Congress members were demanding a debate on the no-confidence motion they had moved before commencing the House.The Opposition and the ruling members raised slogans against each other.
Parmar accepted the notice after the House was adjourned for more than 15 minutes amid pandemonium that marred proceedings soon after House paid rich tributes to former telecommunication minister Sukh Ram, former MLAs Praveen Sharma, Roop Singh Chauhan and Mast Ram.
The Speaker gave his ruling after the House reassembled as the Opposition kept on insisting on a debate. Under the rule, he called for the headcount of the opposition MLAs and later accepted the notice, saying that he will allocate four hours for the debate on the no-confidence motion.
Leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, senior Congress MLAs Ram Lal Thakur, Asha Kumari and Harshwardhan Chauhan, however, said the time allocated by the Speaker for the debate was inadequate. Chauhan said that the Congress and the CPIM members should be given ample time to speak. “No-confidence motion is brought once in five years, so all the movers should get a fair chance to speak and keep their viewpoints,” he added.
The opposition demanded the Speaker to extend the House proceedings till late hours, which the latter rejected.
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, who’s also the leader of the House, criticised the Congress for questioning the ruling of the chair. He said that the Speaker has given his ruling in accordance with the rule of the House.
Jai Ram said the government has no objection to replying to the debate since it enjoys the support of 43 legislators, besides the people.
He cited the outcome of the presidential elections and said that one vote of the Opposition was rejected, while 43 votes were polled from the ruling sides.
“The Opposition should try to find who was the one whose vote was rejected,” he added. The debate on the no-confidence motion will take place on Thursday and Jai Ram will give a reply to the debate.
-
First recruitment rally of Agnipath scheme for Pune on August 13
As part of the Agnipath scheme, the first recruitment rally under the aegis of headquarters recruiting zone, Pune has been scheduled from August 13 onwards. Headquarters recruiting zone, Pune will conduct a total of eight recruitment rallies including a rally for Agniveer women military police covering the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa and UTs of Dadra, Daman, Diu and Nagar Haveli over the next four months. For any information candidates can use www.joinindianarmy.nic.in
-
Pune reports second highest weekly Covid positivity rate in state
The weekly positivity rate in Pune has reached 12.14 per cent, the second highest in the state, health officials said on Thursday. As per officials, for the week of August 3 to August 9, Gondia reported the highest weekly positivity rate across Maharashtra at 12.37 per cent. The state has reported a weekly positivity rate of 5.49 per cent.
-
Over 77K seats remain vacant after round 1 of FYJC admissions in Pune
Following completion of the first regular round for first year junior college (FYJC) or Class 11 admissions, a total of 77,130 seats continue to remain vacant in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad region. In the first regular round, a total of 85,240 seats were available for which 65,519 students applied out of which only 42,349 students were allotted colleges.
-
MSRTC Pune to deploy special squads at ST stands
While the number of passengers travelling from Pune state transport stands to various parts of the state has risen due to the ongoing festive season, there has been a simultaneous increase in the number of illegal agents finding their way inside these stands to lure passengers with cheaper fares. There are already special squads and guards at all three ST stands in the city namely Swargate, Shivajinagar (now shifted to Wakdewadi) and Pune station.
-
Bone marrow transplant saves five-year old from monthly blood transfusions
Mumbai Poonima S, a five-year-old girl with a rare hereditary disorder that caused Poornima's red blood cells to balloon and burst leading to severe anaemia, underwent a successful bone marrow transplant at a city hospital recently. Born to a couple in Andheri, she was diagnosed with severe anaemia when her mother was just six months pregnant. Since then, as a foetus, Poornima underwent regular blood transfusions until July, when the transplant took place.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics