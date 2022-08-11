Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Monsoon session: Congress moves no-confidence motion against Jai Ram government

Monsoon session: Congress moves no-confidence motion against Jai Ram government

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 11, 2022 12:46 AM IST
The lone Communist Party of India legislator, Rakesh Singha, also joined the Congress in moving the no-confidence motion
Leader of opposition in Himachal assembly Mukesh Agnihotri, along with Congress MLAs Vikramaditya Singh and Vinay Kumar, outside the Vidhan Sabha on the first day of its monsoon session, in Shimla on Wednesday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
ByGaurav Bisht, Shimla

The principal opposition party in Himachal Pradesh, the Congress, on the first day of the Vidhan Sabha’s monsoon session moved a no-confidence motion against chief minister Jai Ram Thakur-led government.

The lone Communist Party of India legislator, Rakesh Singha, also joined the Congress in moving the no-confidence motion.

The opposition party had moved a notice under Rule 278 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business. Congress members were demanding a debate on the no-confidence motion they had moved before commencing the House.The Opposition and the ruling members raised slogans against each other.

Parmar accepted the notice after the House was adjourned for more than 15 minutes amid pandemonium that marred proceedings soon after House paid rich tributes to former telecommunication minister Sukh Ram, former MLAs Praveen Sharma, Roop Singh Chauhan and Mast Ram.

The Speaker gave his ruling after the House reassembled as the Opposition kept on insisting on a debate. Under the rule, he called for the headcount of the opposition MLAs and later accepted the notice, saying that he will allocate four hours for the debate on the no-confidence motion.

Leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, senior Congress MLAs Ram Lal Thakur, Asha Kumari and Harshwardhan Chauhan, however, said the time allocated by the Speaker for the debate was inadequate. Chauhan said that the Congress and the CPIM members should be given ample time to speak. “No-confidence motion is brought once in five years, so all the movers should get a fair chance to speak and keep their viewpoints,” he added.

The opposition demanded the Speaker to extend the House proceedings till late hours, which the latter rejected.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, who’s also the leader of the House, criticised the Congress for questioning the ruling of the chair. He said that the Speaker has given his ruling in accordance with the rule of the House.

Jai Ram said the government has no objection to replying to the debate since it enjoys the support of 43 legislators, besides the people.

He cited the outcome of the presidential elections and said that one vote of the Opposition was rejected, while 43 votes were polled from the ruling sides.

“The Opposition should try to find who was the one whose vote was rejected,” he added. The debate on the no-confidence motion will take place on Thursday and Jai Ram will give a reply to the debate.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Gaurav Bisht

    Gaurav Bisht heads Hindustan Times’ Himachal bureau. He covers politics in the hill state and other issues concerning the masses.

