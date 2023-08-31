Himachal Assembly: Monsoon session to kick off on September 18

Himachal Pradesh governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has approved the monsoon session of the Assembly, scheduled to commence at 2 pm on September 18. The session will end on September 25. Himachal Pradesh governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has approved the monsoon session of the Assembly, scheduled to commence at 2 pm on September 18 (HT File)

With the official notification issued, political parties are ramping up their preparations for what is expected to be an eventful legislative gathering.

This year, the focus of the Oppositions is expected to be on civic concerns, notably the dismal state of roads, inadequate drainage systems, disruptions in the water supply and the efficiency of relief and rescue operations during calamities.

Opposition leaders are indicating its intent to potentially stall regular proceedings and invoke Rule 67 for discussions pertaining to these matters. A day has been allocated as Private Member Day, facilitating a more inclusive discourse.

The opposition has lambasted the government for its perceived lack of disaster preparedness. In contrast, the ruling party asserts its comprehensive readiness in managing crisis situations. As history suggests, the session is poised to be a cacophony of arguments.

The ruling party is leaving no stone unturned in its preparations for the session. To ensure that its stance is presented and supported, the party’s machinery is working diligently to articulate its policies and achievements effectively.