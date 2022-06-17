Moose Wala killing: SIT plans to bring 9 accused ‘face to face’ with Bishnoi

Faridkot :The special investigation team (SIT) probing the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala is looking at connecting the dots in the high-profile case. It will cross-examine the statements of nine accused, who have been arrested in the case, with that of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the mastermind of the killing, during interrogation before bringing them face to face.

A member of SIT said the probe team has prepared a questionnaire on the bases of statements recorded by the nine accused, who had provided logistic support to the shooters or conducted recce ahead of the attack on Moose Wala, for further interrogation of Bishnoi.

“We will cross-examine these statements with that of Bishnoi before bringing them face to face. After this, we will cross-interrogate them one by one with Bishnoi to verify the facts. This will give us more clarity,” he added.

Presently, Mansa police have custody of gangster Monu Dagar, and two Fatehabad residents Pawan Bishnoi and Naseeb Khan, till June 22. “They will be cross-interrogated with Bishnoi soon and if required, we will bring others from jail on production warrants,” an official privy to the development said.

Gangsters Manpreet Singh Manna, Saraj Sandhu, alias Mintoo, Prabhdeep Singh Pabbi, Manpreet Singh Bhau and Charanjit Singh Chetan, who are also accused in case, are in judicial custody.

A court in Mansa on Wednesday granted seven-day remand of Bishnoi to the Punjab Police, soon after the gangster was brought from Delhi on a transit remand.

The SIT cross-interrogated gangster Gurinder Singh, alias Gora Bhau, who is brother-in-law of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, with Bishnoi at the crime investigation agency (CIA) police station at Kharar in Mohali in connection with the murder.

On Wednesday, Punjab police secured a production warrant of Gora in the murder case of Faridkot youth Congress president Gurlal Singh Pehlwan, who was shot dead in February 2021. Pehalwan was killed on Goldy Brar’s directions, while Gora provided logistical support through his men from Tihar jail. Interpol has issued a red corner notice against Goldy Brar after Punjab police sent a request through CBI in the same case. Now, SIT suspects Gora’s involvement in the planning and execution of Moose Wala’s murder.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON